Lazio identify their replacement should Strakosha move to Spurs



According to Cittàceleste, Lazio has identified the replacement of Thomas Strakosha should he move to Tottenham Hotspur.



Fiorentina goalkeeper, Alban Lafont, has believed to be Lazio sporting director Tare’s first choice, The U20-year-old Frenchman has a generally positive first season in Florence despite making some errors.



It remains to be seen whether Fiorentina would accept the offer, however, the side does also own another promising young goalkeeper, 21-year-old Drągowski, who spent the second half of the season at Empoli.



Lafont has a contract that keeps him to Fiorentina until June 30, 2023.







