Lazio, Igli Tare reveals why Romulo signing is an important one

Lazio had a tame winter transfer market; parting ways with several pieces of deadwood - as well as bringing in just two players, one of which being Salernitana defender Tiago Casasola, who is set to remain in Salerno for the rest of the season.Lazio's other signing, made on deadline day like Casasola, was that of Genoa's Romulo - formerly of Hellas Verona and Juventus. Romulo joins Lazio on loan till the end of the season, the Biancocelesti having an option to buy within the deal. Romulo came in with the departure of Martin Caceres and injuries/fitness concerns for Adam Marusic and Patric.Speaking at the official presentation of Romulo, Lazio sporting director Igli Tare spoke about their new man:"On the last day of the market we managed to make this purchase, we did not have a real need because the squad is deep, but after the problems of Marusic and Patric we decided to find an experienced profile that could be integrated immediately. I think Romulo will be able to help us a lot with his qualities and his determination."

