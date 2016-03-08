Lazio, Immobile and Caicedo to start against Rennes
02 October at 09:15Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi is set to deploy both Ciro Immobile and Felipe Caicedo in attack for the Biancocelesti’s upcoming Europa League game against French side Rennes, according to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
Previously there was a rift between Inzaghi and Immobile, starting with the player’s anger at being substituted off against Parma earlier in September. Following that incident, the Italian apologised to his teammates and coach, but was still left out of the Biancocelesti’s squad against Inter the following week, a decision that angered him further.
However, Immobile’s goal against Genoa showed that the rift between player and coach had been restored, as during his celebrations after a goal scored against Genoa, he immediately ran over to Inzaghi and embraced him.
Inzaghi will now be hoping Immobile can add to his European goal tally, currently sitting at nine, with former Lazio striker Gigi Casiraghi only one goal ahead of him. Felipe Caicedo is set to start alongside the Italian forward, due to an injury to Argentinian forward Joaquin Correa.
Apollo Heyes
