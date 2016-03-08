Lazio, Immobile apologizes to Inzaghi after outburst

Ciro Immobile was at the centre of controversy yesterday, getting in a heated manager with Simone Inzaghi after he was taken off during the clash with Parma. However, as you would expect, the Italian striker has now apologized for his actions.On social media, he wrote: Sometimes the pressure and the tension make us do things we shouldn't do. I would like to apologize to my teammates and the manager for my behaviour after the substitution. We learn from our errors. Great game thanks to our fans".