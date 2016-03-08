Lazio, Immobile: 'I'm happy here, there was never a thought of leaving'
07 November at 15:30Lazio striker Ciro Immobile revealed that he is happy to stay with the Biancocelesti until the end of his career, according to an interview with Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
"I'm happy here, there was never a thought of leaving. I don't even think about it. I bought a house, it's above the Olimpico, I'll be closer to the stadium. We like the city, it's close to my wife's town, it's close to my town. It's a good solution for us.”
The 29-year-old Italian forward scored his 100th goal for Lazio in their 2-1 victory over Milan last weekend. This season he is currently the top scorer in the league, with 13 goals in the league, four above second place Romelu Lukaku. Furthermore, he has contributed four assists as well, which shows his importance to the Rome based club.
Apollo Heyes
