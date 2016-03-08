Lazio, Immobile: 'I would love to beat Higuain's record'

Simone Inzaghi's Lazio took on Sampdoria earlier today in the Italian Serie A as they came away with a huge 5-1 win. Lazio have been doing great this season as this 5-1 win is another proof that Inzaghi has been doing an amazing job with his team. Ciro Immobile is the top scorer in the Serie A as the Italian striker added another three goals today. Immobile has now scored an impressive 23 goals so far this season as he might be able to beat Gonzalo Higuain's scoring record. Roberto Mancini is surely pleased about this as you can see what Immobile had to say on the matter as he spoke to Sky Sport after the Lazio-Samp game:'We wanted to do well and we did today. We started off like lions which allowed us to get a good lead. Scudetto? We want to qualify for the UCL, this is our main goal. Higuain's record? It won't be easy but I would love to be able to beat this record, let's see...'.With the win, Lazio move closer to Inter as they are now only one point back of the nerazzurri and they are three points back of Sarri's Juve. They have been doing terrific as Inzaghi will surely be hoping that his team keeps up this incredible pace. More to come...