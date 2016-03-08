Lazio, Immobile: 'If I scored 40 goals every season I'd win the Ballon d'Or'

Lazio star striker Ciro Immobile spoke on Rai sport after AC Milan-Lazio: "We played well, we are enjoying this moment, it's very important for us ahead of the end of the season. Last season I only needed to touch the ball to score, but it's normal not to score with continuity. If I scored 40 goals every season I'd win the Ballon d'Or".



"I can play with anybody up front, we have quality players, we created a lot of goal chances, the gaffer must be satisfied. Because he can rely on three important strikers. We lost too many points during the season, sometimes we have some blackout but when we play as Lazio, when we are Lazio we can beat anyone. When we understimate some teams like Chievo, Sassuolo and Spal we do disasters".

