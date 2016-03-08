Lazio, Immobile offered €10m per season from China
24 June at 15:30Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has apparently drawn interest recently from China. So much so that, in fact, Lazio President Claudio Lotito has already had to deal with one offer which is thought to have been around €50-60 million. Lotito had no doubts about what to do with an offer in that price range and rejected it immediately, as he has no desire to part ways with his number one striker. But according to il Messaggero he is about to receive another offer that will make his head spin.
The exact club that has made the original proposal is not known, but there are now also rumours that Dalian Yifang have an interest in Immobile. They are apparently keen to offer the hitman a massive contract of €10m per season lasting for four years. This offer drarfs the previous offer for Immobile, which was said to be around €7m per season. The word from Lazio remians the same however, with the club adamant that the Italy international will still be at the club next season.
