Lazio, Immobile snubs AC Milan in the top four race

Lazio's star striker, Ciro Immobile, snubbed Milan in the race for a top-four finish this season. Speaking to Sky Italia, the Italian international explained who he thinks will be in the runnings, as the top two spots are pretty much locked down already."I would like to work and fight to get to the Champions League. The teams are Roma, Napoli and Atalanta. We are all playing for a fourth-place finish," he stated.