Lazio initiate contact for Manchester United outcast
17 November at 11:10Serie A giants Lazio have reportedly made initial contact to sign Manchester United right-back Matteo Darmian.
Darmian has made just one appearance for Manchester United so far this season and it came on the opening day of the season against Leicester City. He had been linked with moves to Inter Milan and Juventus this past summer.
Il Messegero report that Simone Inzaghi has initiated contact with Darmian's agent, but they will have to do more to come close to signing the defender.
The biancocelesti are reportedly dreaming of signing the Manchester United outcast, as they feel that their first-choice target at that position- Stefan Leiner is a little too young for their liking.
Inzaghi wants someone more experienced in the side, someone who has already played in the Serie A and for the national team. The club feel that Darmian is their best choice of signing the right-back that they need.
A move and approach could well be made in January.
(@Kaus_Pandey17)
