Lazio, Inter and Milan duel for French starlet who "will not be leaving for €20m"
09 April at 23:00Bordeaux defender Jules Kounde is attracting all sorts of attention after his breakthrough season with the Ligue 1 side. Kounde played 18 league games for the club last season but has, so far this season, starred in 31 matches.
According to reports from French newspaper L'Equipe, Lazio, Inter Milan and AC Milan are all incredibly interested in snapping up the 20-year-old centre-back.
Kounde's current contact with Bordeaux expires in 2023; meaning he will likely be an expensive signing for whoever pursues his signature. In fact, Bordeaux president second-in-command and former agent Hugo Varela has said the following on the topic of interest in Kounde, "Jules will not go away for 20 million, we want to keep him and build a great team. We won't sell him. But you know, the ways of the transfer market are endless."
Therefore, at least 20 million euros are required to sign the Frenchman; which will likely only go up with a strong end to the season. Before his departure from Roma, Monchi was also interested in signing Kounde.
