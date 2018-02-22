Lazio-Inter: de Vrij still on two minds

Today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport reports Stefan de Vrij has yet not decided if he will play against Inter on Sunday. The Dutch International has already signed a contract with the nerazzurri who need a win against Lazio at the week-end to qualify for the Champions League.



The Italian paper claims Lazio team-mates have been supporting the Dutchman who is still on two minds and doesn’t know whether he feels ready to start the last and most decisive game of the season. At the beginning of the week de Vrij seemed destined to a benching role, now things could change.

