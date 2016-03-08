Update Lazio-Inter: the match will be played

17.40 The Lazio-Inter match will be held regularly. According to Radiosei, the two teams have received the ok to play by the prefect, so tonight's clash at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome is confirmed and will take place regularly starting at 08.30 pm.



16.30: The summit in the Prefecture with the Civil Defense is taking place: the parties are evaluating the possibility of a postponement for the match between Lazio and Inter scheduled at the Stadio Olimpico tonight at 08.30 pm.

The weather warnings on Rome doubts the dispute of the match of the day 10 in Serie A.



Possible line-ups:



LAZIO (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Badelj, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Caicedo, Immobile. Manager: Inzaghi.

INTER (4-2-3-1): Handanovic; Vrsaljko, de Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Gagliardini, Brozovic; Politano, Vecino, Perisic; Icardi. Manager: Spalletti.

Referee: Irrati.

(Calciomercato)Emanuele Giulianelli