Lazio-Inter: predicted line-ups, game still at risk of postponement

Tonight’s Serie A clash between Lazio and Inter could be postponed due to a weather alert that has hit Italy and Rome. The schools of the capital are closed today as alert in Rome has reached the level ‘orange’, the second most severe. At midday, there will be a meeting of the prefecture to decide if the game will be played. In case the alert is raised to the most critical level, the red one, the game will be postponed.



LAZIO-INTER: PREDICTED LINE-UPS



Lazio-Inter

LAZIO (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Badelj, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Caicedo, Immobile. Coach: Inzaghi.





INTER (4-2-3-1): Handanovic; Vrsaljko, de Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Gagliardini, Brozovic; Politano, Vecino, Perisic; Icardi. Coach: Spalletti.



Referee: Irrati.



