Lazio interested in Salernitana defender Tiago Casasola
24 July at 09:30According to the latest reports from Radiosei, Lazio are considering using their relations with Salernitana, as Claudio Lotito owns both clubs, to sign defender Tiago Casasola.
After the signing of Francesco Acerbi, in a €12 million deal from Sassuolo, Lazio are looking for additional ways to strengthen their squad after the departure of star defender Stefan de Vrij.
Casasola is also wanted by La Liga outfit Deportivo la Coruna, yet Lazio’s closeness with Salernitana could ensure a deal is reached between the clubs.
