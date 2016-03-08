Lazio, Inzaghi admits exit was justified but Marusic red 'exaggerated'
20 February at 23:15Lazio exited the UEFA Europa League this evening, with a 2-0 defeat against Sevilla tonight meaning the Biancocelesti are eliminated 3-0 on aggregate. Speaking to Lazio Style Channel after the game, Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi said the following:
"We played a great game, but we did not mark and we exit rightly. We created a lot, but at the right time we had to start again and play it in the best way we could for the last 25 minutes. We had to manage Milinkovic and Immobile, Ciro had to stay on the pitch throughout the race. Even Parolo and Leiva were not at their best. We're so sorry, we could have done more and turned the match in our favour.
"Coppa Italia? It will be a game to be fought hard. It is a race against time to recover someone in the defence, we will do everything we can with the medical staff.
"I do not want to look for an alibi. I reviewed the images: the rigor was there and the expulsion is exaggerated. I did not like the refereeing, but we put ourselves on our own by failing to score."
