Lazio, Inzaghi: 'An unfair result; we have a lot of work to do'
20 September at 09:30Lazio fell to a 2-1 defeat against Romanian side CFR Cluj in the Europa League yesterday evening, despite taking the lead through Angolan defender Bastos. Speaking after the game, Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi said that:
"There is a lot of disappointment for these two defeats. As a coach I have to say that the team played, he created. We made mistakes in not closing the game "As often happens, by not making the second and third goal deserved with dangerous chances, it happens to you that you are whistled for a penalty that does not exist. Then the second goal we did it ourselves.
"Instead, after the 1-0 you must mark that of Lazzari or Milinkovic, Rennes and Celtic still drew, I remain convinced that we will pass the group, we cannot make certain mistakes now. As a coach, I say that the team on the pitch was there and did their own game. deserved, but if you don't kill the matches we are here again talking about defeats. I am confident that we will pass the round and that from Sunday we will be back to winning ways.
"I think they are two photocopied games and I'm very sorry about this. In three days we had worked on the errors. We have a lot of work to do - the guys believe in work. We don't have much time, championship and cup run is important."
