Lazio, Inzaghi cancels vacation as he wants to join AC Milan
31 May at 16:00According to the latest reports out of Italy, namely Mediaset, Simone Inzaghi has decided to postpone his vacation in the United States. The reason? He wants to join AC Milan at all costs, looking to beat his main contender Marco Giampaolo.
Lazio's president, Lotito, is not planning on giving up on the manager and will thus offer a better contract. In fact, a three-year renewal with a salary increase (from €1.5m to €2m) has been put on the table.
Milan, on the other hand, are ready to offer Inzaghi €2.5m per year, though they have no intention of offering Lazio any compensation. The Biancocelesti would like something in return, which has made the deal more difficult.
It seems that a deadline has been set by the Rossoneri: next Tuesday. Up until then, we will have to wait for new updates, as Inzaghi is not the only option for the San Siro side.
