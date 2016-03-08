Lazio, Inzaghi: 'Every coach would like to have Caicedo on his team'
04 May at 15:30Lazio take on Atalanta tomorrow in a rehearsal for their Coppa Italia final in Serie A; with Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi speaking to the press ahead of the game.
"Are we satisfied with the season? We are at the beginning of May, we were all playing for Europa League, we arrived in February in the clash with Sevilla but it wasn't to be. We are here talking for the umpteenth year of a Lazio that is playing for the Champions League and we are fighting to win the Italian Cup. We have been at the top for three years, but we can always improve. Everyone thinks, you could make more points, there were delays, but it also applies to our rivals.
"Choices in attack? I would always like to have this embarrassment of choice, I have three strikers who fully satisfy me. Immobile does not have the numbers of last year but is working more for the team, Correa grows race after race and is always decisive. Caicedo has a high work rate, every coach would like to have him on his team because he is complete and knows how to feel good in a team. I will have to evaluate and choose, but at the San Siro against Milan the entry of Caicedo was important. On Sunday against Samp Immobile took over and did well. Tomorrow we will see who remains on the bench, but with great serenity."
