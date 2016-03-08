Lazio, Inzaghi: 'If there was a penalty for foul on Immobile by Celtic, everything would be different'
27 November at 15:45Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today, ahead of the Biancocelesti’s Europe League clash against CFR Cluj tomorrow evening, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com noting his words.
“Our qualification is hanging by a thread, but we'll play our game to win at home. We know that we have little chance of moving forward. In the first four games we have compromised this path. Internal and external factors contributed to this result. We were not given an evident penalty on Immobile against Celtic, everything would have gone differently. We should have done much better anyway.”
The 43-year-old Italian then touched on the club’s performances in the league so far this season, compared to their performances in Europe.
“We've been playing great football in the league since the first game and we've earned a well-deserved place. The draw for the Europa League could have gone better. The guys were good in their performance, not in their results. Given the values on the pitch we should have passed the round, but instead we won't make it. We weren't good at putting the moments on our side. A strong team must succeed, just as we are doing in the league and as we were not able to do in Europe.”
The Biancocelesti are currently third in the league after 13 games, two points ahead of fourth place Cagliari and seven points behind second place Inter. Inzaghi is desperate to guide the Roman club to the Champions League for the first time in over a decade.
