Lazio, Inzaghi: 'Immobile is back at full capacity, Fiorentina are tough'

Simone Inzaghi, Lazio's manager, hosted a press conference on the eve of the important match against Fiorentina, reflecting on the big derby win last time out.

"Derby? I congratulate the lads, they understood the game well, although it wasn't easy. Now we have to rest the enthusiasm and concentrate on the game against Fiorentina. The points will be important, it's a tricky game against a good team.

"Strakosha? Thomas has had good results today, we'll see how the shoulder reacts. This morning the training was positive, as well as for Lulic. Immobile has worked at full capacity, I will decide everything tomorrow," he concluded.

Fiorentina have done well as of late, but Lazio are favourites if you look at the stats. In fact, La Viola are the team against which Lazio has both won the most games (52) and scored the most goals (191) in Serie A.