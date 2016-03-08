Lazio, Inzaghi: 'Immobile works hard for the team'

Simone Inzaghi's Lazio took on Sampdoria earlier today in the Italian Serie A as they came away with a huge 5-1 win. Lazio have been doing great this season as this 5-1 win is another proof that Inzaghi has been doing an amazing job with his team. Ciro Immobile is the top scorer in the Serie A as the Italian striker added another three goals today. Immobile has now scored an impressive 23 goals so far this season as he might be able to beat Gonzalo Higuain's scoring record. Simone Inzaghi spoke about Immobile to Sky Sport after the game, here is what he had to say on the matter :'We have been doing great since my players believe in themselves and the system that is in place. Immobile? The goals are only a part of his contribution, he is a team player who works hard for his teammates. He is one of our leaders...'.With the win, Lazio move closer to Inter as they are now only one point back of the nerazzurri and they are three points back of Sarri's Juve. They have been doing terrific as Inzaghi will surely be hoping that his team keeps up this incredible pace. More to come...