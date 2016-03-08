Lazio, Inzaghi: 'Luiz Felipe has earned Italy U21 call-up; Acerbi disappointed but his turn will come'

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi has spoken at his press conference ahead of the Biancocelesti's match with Parma on Sunday. In his conference, Inzaghi spoke on centre-back Luiz Felipe's call-up to the Italian U21 side, Francesco Acerbi's lack of call-up from Roberto Mancini and also on Marco Parolo and his role in the team.

"Luiz Felipe in under-21? He deserves it, he struggled in Serie B at the beginning, last year he played an exceptional championship. Now two injuries have limited him, he is catching up with his teammates.

"With Acerbi I have not yet spoken to him but I know he will have been upset by the non-summoning, he had played well in the last few games. I can tell him to continue like this and his turn will come accordingly.

"Parolo, who spent the last two games on the bench, I always consider him a holder. He always plays, even in the current games he gives his contributions."

