Lazio, Inzaghi: 'Luiz Felipe has earned Italy U21 call-up; Acerbi disappointed but his turn will come'
16 March at 16:15Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi has spoken at his press conference ahead of the Biancocelesti's match with Parma on Sunday. In his conference, Inzaghi spoke on centre-back Luiz Felipe's call-up to the Italian U21 side, Francesco Acerbi's lack of call-up from Roberto Mancini and also on Marco Parolo and his role in the team.
"Luiz Felipe in under-21? He deserves it, he struggled in Serie B at the beginning, last year he played an exceptional championship. Now two injuries have limited him, he is catching up with his teammates.
"With Acerbi I have not yet spoken to him but I know he will have been upset by the non-summoning, he had played well in the last few games. I can tell him to continue like this and his turn will come accordingly.
"Parolo, who spent the last two games on the bench, I always consider him a holder. He always plays, even in the current games he gives his contributions."
