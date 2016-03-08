Lazio, Inzaghi: 'Me at Juve? Now I want to beat Sarri'

Simone Inzaghi, Lazio coach, spoke at the press conference on the eve of the delicate match against Juve.



"Proud that we speak in these terms but let's remember what was said 30 days ago about this team. It takes balance and it takes just a moment to go from the stars to the stables. We change judgments within 5 games. However I have great enthusiasm for a Lazio so in form and so high in the standings ".



When asked about the upcoming match against Juventus:



"We will have to be concentrated and make an important race, because we are facing a team that in the last 8 years has practically always won. Also this year they are doing well in the championship and they would be first without problems if they had not found the Inter that is keeping pace".



On the training and preparation for the match:



"We will see how the players arrive in the last two training sessions of today and tomorrow. On the eve of the day I always mix the players, even if I have some doubts, while trying to keep my certainties .



Caicedo has been doing very well lately. Against Udinese he did not enter because he was not at his most physically and I preferred not to risk since we were in control. It is an option for tomorrow that I keep very close ".



Inazghi has impressed in his time on the bench and this brough on questions about a future at Juventus and also on Maurizo Sarri:



" Sarri? In my opinion, he begins to see his work: short team, many more steps. Although it must be said that the team did very well and also won with Allegri. In the summer I never talked to Juventus, being close to them is a pleasure but I took a period of reflection in which I always thought of Lazio".



Anthony Privetera