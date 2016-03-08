Lazio, Inzaghi: 'Napoli deserved to win but Acerbi didn't deserve to be sent-off...'

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi spoke to Sky Sport after the Napoli-Lazio 2-1 game, here is what he had to say on the matter:

' Result? Well Napoli played better than us and they deserved to win in the end but I really think that Acerbi didn't deserve that red card. For his first yellow card, Callejon was clever on that play and he was looking for the foul. For his second yellow card, he clearly got the ball. This is why I got angry. Correa? He is an important player for us to have. Regret? Well after the Immobile goal we had time to tie the game up but we then lost a man. Anyways, Napoli deserved to win as they hit the woodwork 4 times. UCL? It will be afight up until the end. Acerbi? We won't have him to face Juve so that's too bad. SMS substitution? He was already on a yellow so I didn't want him to get another yellow card and miss the Juve game too...'.

