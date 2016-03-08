Lazio, Inzaghi on Milan game: ‘Let’s talk about what happens on the pitch’

23 April at 15:00

 

Simone Inzaghi, coach of Lazio, has been speaking to Lazio Style Channel before the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Milan: "There has been a lot of talk about the bad performance we gave last Saturday against Chievo Verona, now there is a desire for redemption in the club. Tomorrow we play the game of our season, we want to reach a final that is a great goal for us. We need to talk about what happens on the pitch. Tomorrow we will face a great team, in these years the matches against the Rossoneri have always been very tight.

We need to be good at being proactive by directing the game in our favor. We have prepared for the Milan game well in the last two days. In 90 minutes we will have do everything we can to make it to the final that we want at all costs. Tomorrow I will make important changes.”

