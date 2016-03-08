Lazio, Inzaghi: 'Parolo out, Immobile and SMS...'

"There have been several injuries. Parolo twisted his ankle, it's very swollen. Luis Alberto suffered from the problem he's had in the last 15 days. Parolo will definitely be out for the next game but for Alberto, we'll have to wait and see. We will try to recover SMS and Immobile for the next game," he concluded.

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi spoke to the press after his side's loss to Sevilla, addressing the issue of having many players out injured.