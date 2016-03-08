Lazio, Inzaghi praises 'leader' Immobile
29 October at 16:15Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi has spoken on the eve of the Biancocelesti's match against Torino:
'The victory in Florence was very important for the ranking, but we are often influenced by the result.
'Immobile? I have little information so far, yesterday we made the discharge. I will evaluate between today and tomorrow morning. Leiva and Immobile have some ailments. Ciro is our leader and bomber, he makes himself available to the team. Our goal pair is the second best in Serie A.'
