Lazio, Inzaghi relies on fresh faces for Europa League opener against CFR Cluj
19 September at 13:45Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi is planning to rely on new faces in their Europa League opener against CFR Cluj tonight, according to Calciomercato.com.
After last Sunday’s disappointing 2-1 defeat to SPAL, Inzaghi plans a European debut for both Jony and Manuel Lazzari, as well as a debut for former Liverpool forward Bobby Adekanye, considering the lack of alternatives to Felipe Caicedo. Ciro Immobile has remained in Rome, Valon Berisha is expected to start and both Vavro and Bastos will play.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments