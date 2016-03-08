Lazio, Inzaghi relies on fresh faces for Europa League opener against CFR Cluj

simone inzaghi, lazio, 2019/20, palla, allenamento
19 September at 13:45
Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi is planning to rely on new faces in their Europa League opener against CFR Cluj tonight, according to Calciomercato.com.
 
After last Sunday’s disappointing 2-1 defeat to SPAL, Inzaghi plans a European debut for both Jony and Manuel Lazzari, as well as a debut for former Liverpool forward Bobby Adekanye, considering the lack of alternatives to Felipe Caicedo. Ciro Immobile has remained in Rome, Valon Berisha is expected to start and both Vavro and Bastos will play.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.