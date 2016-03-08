Lazio, Inzaghi: 'Scudetto challenge with Juve? We focus on ourselves'

Biancoceleste coach Simone Inzaghi has made some statements to reporters attending the upcoming engagement with Juventus (via calciomercato.com).



"A very important game that comes at a good time, we know who we will face. We all know Juve, we are preparing. It is always difficult to face it, it is a very strong team, we are in a beautiful moment and we want to continue it.



The Lazio boss was questioned about a potential challenge at the top this season as is side is only 7 points behind league leaders Inter:



"Challenge for the championship? The gap is shortened, but we look to us rather than to the scudetto. Ronaldo with a desire for revenge? We all know him, they have great champions. We will have to play a great game knowing that we are a very important team playing in this way".



Anthony Privetera