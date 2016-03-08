Lazio, Inzaghi to start Milinkovic-Savic against CFR Cluj tonight
19 September at 11:30Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi is hoping to change his team’s poor form by starting star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in tonight’s game against CFR Cluj in the Europa League, according to Rome based newspaper il Messaggero via Calciomercato.com.
The Biancocelesti had a shock defeat on the weekend in the championship against SPAL, losing 2-1 despite initially taking the lead. Inzaghi has been working on tightening up the team’s tactical knowledge ahead of their Europa League opener tonight against Romanian champions Cluj.
Cluj manager Dan Petrescu has identified Lazio as the favourites to top the group but has a plan in mind to top the Biancocelesti. He will rely on 33-year-old Romanian winger Ciprian Deac to penetrate Lazio’s weak defences, a defence that showed problems against both SPAL and Roma.
The other two teams in the group, Celtic and Rennes, are playing at the same time today, before Lazio face Rennes at the start of October.
Apollo Heyes
