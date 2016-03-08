Lazio, Inzaghi: 'We are ready to give our all'
30 March at 15:15Lazio take on Inter Milan tomorrow in a game which has a lot at stake; both clubs after the three points to strengthen their pursuit of Champions League football for next season.
Speaking at his press conference ahead of the game, Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi said the following:
"The match will be very important for the classification and for the performance. We come from an excellent moment, we have nine other games to play but it will be very important tomorrow. Certainly we will need one of the best Lazio performances, we must give consistency to the last performances: in the Coppa Italia we did well, but we must not forget the bad game of the first leg, there was a break but tomorrow we will have to play a great game against a great team in a big stadium.
"We have five teams in front of Lazio, they were built to achieve great goals: we played on par, we had some problems in the direct matches but now it's better. The others teams, perhaps, on paper are better built."
