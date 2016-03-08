Lazio, Inzaghi: ‘We cannot underestimate Apollon; difficult group’
19 September at 19:00Lazio start their 2018/19 Europa League season tomorrow evening when they host Cypriot side Apollon Limassol at the Stadio Olimpico. Last season, Lazio were knocked out of the tournament in the quarter-finals by Austrian Bundesliga side Red Bull Salzburg.
Ahead of the match, Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi spoke to the press in his pre-match conference:
“Apollon is an experienced team, not to be underestimated, they have eliminated Basel, we have to start in the best way.”
“No demons from last year, but I would like to re-play the match in Salzburg in the last year's quarterfinals, but we did a good job last year, but it will be a difficult group, we will try to do better.”
“It's important for us, I've got level players, there's going to be some change tomorrow, we're coming from an important win in the league, but everything changes in Europe, massive turnover, I want to think about the game. alternate the players in such a way as to identify which players can give us something more.”
“Durmisi starting? I have to evaluate some situations, there are still two training sessions. The guys apart from Radu have all recovered, but it can happen. Berisha is much better even if he needs some other training apart but the feelings are good. Luiz Felipe is back on the pitch, let's see how he will react in the coming days. For Genoa they will not make it.”
“As far as Caceres, he puts me in trouble constantly. We are convinced that it is an element of value that can give us many tactical advantages. The first match against Napoli did the fifth left, tomorrow will start from the beginning.”
