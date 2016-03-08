Lazio, Inzaghi: 'We deserve more points...'
29 September at 19:30Lazio secured a resounding 4-0 victory against Genoa this afternoon, temporarily putting to rest many concerns about the Biancocelesti amongst their fans.
Speaking after the game, Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi commented on the match:
'The boys were good, we played the game immediately, playing our football. We were cynical, we took advantage of the opportunities, we probably had to score one more goal in the first half, but I can't blame the guys for anything. We have to think about Thursday, but it's a good answer. Our ranking should be better for what we have expressed, we have fewer points than we deserve. Playing well is fine, but we have to be cynical and move up the rankings, the ten points don't match what we've done.'
