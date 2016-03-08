Lazio, Inzaghi: 'We didn't concede much yet we only got one point...'

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi spoke to Sky Sport after the Lazio-Sassuolo game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"My players really did well today that's for sure. Sassuolo? They didn't create much and we didn't give them much yet we only got one point on the night. Goals against? We will have to review this that's for sure. We controlled the game from start to finish and we deserved all three points. We have to stay positive since we are close to the 4th place and we do have a game in hand. Even so, we have to be more focused, we can't concede goals like that. Overall, I was very happy with our game in general and as I've said, I surely think that we deserved more. Immobile? He played great today and he scored a goal from the spot. He could've scored a few more but it happens. He was the one who started the action on the Lulic goal as well...'. More to come...