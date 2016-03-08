Lazio, Inzaghi: ‘We should have paid more attention; a real pity’
29 September at 18:15Lazio were defeated 3-1 in the Derby della Capitale as Eusebio Di Francesco’s Roma side triumphed over Simone Inzaghi’s side. Roma took the lead just before half-time through Lorenzo Pellegrini before Ciro Immobile equalised in the second half. Goals from Aleksandar Kolarov and Federico Fazio sealed the victory for the Giallorossi.
Speaking to Sky Sport after the match, Simone Inzaghi reflected on the derby:
“Roma had more malice, they believed more, despite having scored on three set pieces. We had reached a draw but then we conceded a goal from a free-kick that condemned us.
Strakosha did not see the ball get kicked and conceded a goal on his near post. It was a pity, because the game reopened and we would still see some good play. There is a lot to be reviewed, especially the first half, we could certainly have done more.
We had a good twenty minutes but we should have paid more attention. If you concede three goals like that in a derby, you're likely to lose it.”
