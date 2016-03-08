Lazio join Inter and Roma in race for Man Utd defender

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has been tracked by Lazio, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The Biancocelest are interested in signing the Italian defender who wants to leave the Red Devils to return to Italy and have more chances of returning to Italy national team.



Darmian wants to return in Mancini's squad and he thinks a return in his country is the only way to convincing the Azzurri manager to give him another chance.



Darmian's Man Utd contract expires in 2020, Inter and Roma are also interested in securing his services.



