Lazio-Juve: Prediction, preview, predicted lineups and team news

Lazio vs Juventus is set to take place at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening, with the two sides meeting in a vital fixture. Lazio are still without a win against any of Serie A's big-six clubs this season and Juventus are the only team left in the league who are unbeaten. On paper, this looks to be a tough clash for the Biancocelesti, and one of nearly impossible difficulty. However, with a little bit of luck and spirit on the pitch, Inzaghi's side could prove to be more of a test for Juventus than initially expected.Juventus are the best team in Italy; by some considerable distance. Juventus' continued spell of dominance in the league has left all other teams merely scrambling in the dust kicked up by their multi-million-euro heels. The €110m signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer all-but confirmed that Juventus would win the league, yet again, and so far nobody has come along to stop them.In their last ten games, Juventus have failed to win just twice - in a 2-2 away draw with Atalanta in Serie A and a 2-1 away loss to Swiss side Young Boys in the final match of the Champions League group stage. Away from home, Juventus have won all but these two games in all competitions, a statistic that does not bode well for Simone Inzaghi's side ahead of Lazio vs Juventus.