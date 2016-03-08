Lazio, last minute deal made for Barcelona winger

Lazio have made a last-minute acquisition from Barcelona. 16-year-old Raul Moro, a right winger from the Barcelona B team, will arrive in Rome in spring to join the Biancocelesti. This comes after a transfer window in which the Roman side only acquired a few key players, such as Manuel Lazzari from SPAL and Denis Vavro from FC Copenhagen, but most importantly kept a hold of their important stars such as 24-year-old Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.Here are the words from the Spaniard: "Today is a complicated day for me, today I separate myself from Barcelona, the one that has been my home in this year. This decision was the most difficult of my life, knowing that I will have to leave my family and friends. But I think it's the best choice to keep growing as a footballer. I wanted to say thank you to Barca for giving me the opportunity to wear this jersey, which I defended with passion and allowed me to fulfil a dream I had when I started playing: to wear the jersey of Spain. I can't forget the Masia staff, all the technical staff and all my teammates, who made everything easier. Finally, my family and my entourage, thanks to their support I will improve as a player and as a person.”Apollo Heyes