Lazio lawyer: 'Marusic is not being investigated for racism'

22 February at 19:55
One of the lawyers of Lazio have revealed while there have been racist concerns at the club, but they aren't related to Adam Marusic many any racist remarks towards anyone.

Sky Italia had recently reported that Marusic was being investigated for racist behavior during the biancocelesti's UEFA Europa League game against Sevilla and it was also reported that they have opened investigations.

But Cittaceleste have contacted one of the Lawyers of the club to know more about it and they learnt that the case isn't about Marusic, it is about some fans who made a fascist salute.

He told the outlet: "We have received documents from UEFA, but no mention is made of Marusic regarding racism. They told us about some fans who made the fascist salute after the match against Sevilla. The Montenegrin was simply expelled for the foul."

Lazio were eliminated from the Europa League after their 2-0 defeat to Sevilla, as they went out 3-0 on aggregate.
 

