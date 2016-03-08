Lazio lead Milan in race for Chievo starlet

16 August at 18:35
Serie A giants Lazio are now close to signing Chievo Verona midfielder Emanuel Vignato.

A midfielder by trade but capable of acting also from outside and second striker, Vignato is considered one of the most crystalline talents of Italian football. It was in the radar of Seville and Barcelona, ​​Milan follows him with great interest after having had direct contacts with his agents.

We understand that Ferrero would like to take him to Sampdoria and talked to Campedelli directly.

Chievo want ​​8 million euros and would like to let him leave considering that his contract expires in July 2020. But in the last few hours Lazio is taking pole, Igli Tare wants to close the deal as soon as he can.

The agreement with the entourage and with the Venetian club is not far away. So much that it can be closed already by the middle of next week. 

