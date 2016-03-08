Lazio left-back fails Newcastle United medical

25 January at 23:30
Premier League side Newcastle United have called off their move to sign Lazio outcast Jordan Lukaku.

It seemed as though the Belgian was set to move to the Tyneside based in the North of England and he had traveled to the club to hold a medical at the club. But he later flew back to Rome.

Newcastle have confirmed that they are not signing the player as he has failed his medical at the Magpies. A statement on the official Newcastle website read:  "Newcastle United can confirm that Jordan Lukaku will not be joining the club.

"The Belgian defender was on Tyneside on Friday after being given permission to travel by his current club, SS Lazio. It has now been decided that a loan deal will not be pursued and the player will return to Rome. We wish Jordan all the best for the future."

The 24-year-old left-back has made just one start in the Serie A for the biancocelesti this season, coming on as a substitute six times.

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.