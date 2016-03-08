Lazio left-back fails Newcastle United medical
25 January at 23:30Premier League side Newcastle United have called off their move to sign Lazio outcast Jordan Lukaku.
It seemed as though the Belgian was set to move to the Tyneside based in the North of England and he had traveled to the club to hold a medical at the club. But he later flew back to Rome.
Newcastle have confirmed that they are not signing the player as he has failed his medical at the Magpies. A statement on the official Newcastle website read: "Newcastle United can confirm that Jordan Lukaku will not be joining the club.
"The Belgian defender was on Tyneside on Friday after being given permission to travel by his current club, SS Lazio. It has now been decided that a loan deal will not be pursued and the player will return to Rome. We wish Jordan all the best for the future."
The 24-year-old left-back has made just one start in the Serie A for the biancocelesti this season, coming on as a substitute six times.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments