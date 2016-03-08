Lazio linked with shock move for ex-Chelsea, Bayern Munich star
17 July at 19:20According to exclusive reports from CalcioNews24, Lazio are lining up a shock move for Dutch Bayern Munich forward Arjen Robben.
Robben is 34-years-old and has been a major part of Bayern Munich’s team since 2009; making 189 league appearances.
Despite this, Robben has had a career plagued by injury and could be set to move to Lazio as Igli Tare and Claudio Lotito look for a replacement for Felipe Anderson; who left the club to join West Ham United in a €40 million deal.
This move is still a dream for many Lazio fans, despite reports suggesting it is more than just a pipedream, whilst others have concerns about the fitness of the player – with it being a huge risk to gamble on a 34-year-old with a long history of career injuries.
However, it would prove that, like with the Ronaldo deal, Serie A clubs are once again attracting superstars.
For more Lazio news, views and exclusive features, visit The Laziali.
For more general news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments