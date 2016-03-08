Lazio look to Argentinian Lewandowski to support Immobile next season

Tare is looking to steal a march on both Inter and Milan in the transfer market. As reported by Laziopress.it, the number one target for Lazio Sporting Director to rejuvenate the attack is the Brazilian Wesley.

But they have not put all their eggs in his basket, as they make plans for alternatives should a move for the Club Brugge striker fail to materialise. At the top of their list of options is Adolfo Gaich, a 20 year old who has recently broken into the San Lorenzo team in his native Argentina. He has drawn comparisons with Robert Lewandowski, mainly due to his style of play, but also because of his similar stature, standing at 6’2, the same as the Polish hitman.

Tare is ready to make moves in the transfer market, and wants to reinforce the team with a striker, who can support and take some of the burden off Immobile. However for Gaich there is serious competition: Arsenal and Barcelona are reportedly looking at him, but there could also be a Milan derby between Leonardo and Marotta. Gaich is worth €12 million, but if the auction starts, that price seems destined to go up a lot.