Lazio look to former Juventus forward in hunt for Felipe Anderson replacement
16 July at 19:45According to what has been reported by Il Messaggero, Lazio’s hunt for a replacement for Felipe Anderson, who left the club to join West Ham United, has led them to the former Juventus and Parma forward Sebastian Giovinco.
Giovinco currently plays for Toronto FC in the MLS, having signed for the Canadian club in 2015 from Juve. Now, the player could be set for a Serie A return, with Lazio potentially knocking on the door.
Giovinco would be utilised as an alternative option to Luis Alberto, yet he would also be able to play up front as a vice-Immobile or alongside Ciro Immobile in a 3-5-2, that Inzaghi is reportedly wishing to bring to the Biancoceleste.
Giovinco’s wage demands could be a stumbling block, with the forward earning around €6-7 million per season in the MLS, needing to take a considerable hit to his wages to consider a move to Rome.
