Lazio look to sign pre-contract deal with Liverpool man
21 March at 10:20According to what has been reported by the Independent, Lazio are close to securing a pre-contractual agreement with Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno. Moreno, a left-back by trade, could be Lazio's first signing of the summer and would follow in the footsteps of several other Liverpool players to re-ignite their career in the Italian capital.
Firstly, there was Luis Alberto and Lucas Leiva; both former Liverpool players who looked like completely different players as they began life with Lazio. Alberto could be able to help Moreno adjust to life in Rome as they also are both Spanish.
The Daily Mail writes that originally, Moreno was a target of Roma. However, with Monchi's farewell and the crisis in Rome off-the-pitch, Lazio are now the favourites to secure his signature and bolster their squad with the Liverpool man.
Riza Durmisi has failed to truly make an impact since joining Lazio from Real Betis, whilst, on the other hand, Jordan Lukaku is perpetually unfit and looks like he'll struggle to remain in Rome come the start of next season; Moreno would be, therefore, an exciting signing for the Biancocelesti.
