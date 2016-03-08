Lazio looking at former Chelsea, World Cup winning forward
22 July at 19:00According to what has been most recently reported by Lazio news site CittaCeleste, Lazio have added another name to their long list of potential replacements for Felipe Anderson; after the Brazilian winger completed a move to West Ham last week.
The latest name? Former Chelsea and current Dortmund winger Andre Schurrle, who was part of Germany’s 2014 FIFA World Cup winning squad. Schurrle is wanting to leave Dortmund and a number of clubs have reportedly been interested from the Premier League already; mainly Crystal Palace.
However, with Lazio in the Europa League, the allure of continental football could help swing the balance in the Biancoceleste’s favour, as he joins the long list of players linked; Pedro, Martinez, Vasquez and Robben namely.
Schurrle would be a great addition to Lazio’s squad and the 27-year-old still has plenty to offer.
For more Lazio news, features and exclusives, visit The Laziali.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments