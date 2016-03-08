Lazio lose patience with Jorge Mendes after failure to offload Wallace
09 August at 10:15Lazio were aiming to sell Brazilian centre-back Wallace yesterday; with it expected that the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, would be able to play a big part in brokering his exit from the Biancocelesti club.
Reportedly, Wolverhampton Wanderers were one of the clubs most interested an Mendes was using his connections with the club to help arrange a deal. However, for one reason or another, the move collapsed and it has been reported by Il Messaggero that Lazio are losing patience with Mendes after this failure and will be looking instead to offload the player elsewhere.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments