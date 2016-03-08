Lazio lose patience with Jorge Mendes after failure to offload Wallace

wallace.lazio.urlo.2018.2019.jpg GETTY IMAGES
09 August at 10:15
Lazio were aiming to sell Brazilian centre-back Wallace yesterday; with it expected that the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, would be able to play a big part in brokering his exit from the Biancocelesti club. 

Reportedly, Wolverhampton Wanderers were one of the clubs most interested an Mendes was using his connections with the club to help arrange a deal. However, for one reason or another, the move collapsed and it has been reported by Il Messaggero that Lazio are losing patience with Mendes after this failure and will be looking instead to offload the player elsewhere.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.