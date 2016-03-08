Lazio, Lotito announces Inzaghi extension and refuses to rule out SMS exit

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi has signed a new contract with Lazio, Claudio Lotito confirmed: "We have reached an agreement, there are only a few details missing but it's all done", Lotito told Radio Rai.



"I've never been worried, I know Inzaghi very well and I know we have an excellent relationship. Juve? I've never had direct contacts with them".



TRANSFERS - "Our target is to qualify for the Champions League. We have some solid basis. Lazio is a big family. Milinkovic-Savic? We refused important offers next season, this summer we want to be sure that players will have the right motivations to stay".

