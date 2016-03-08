Lazio, Lotito: 'I have to protect the players, athletes are not machines'

“Is the car or the driver more important? The best result comes from a synergy of these two elements. Athletes are not machines, even if trained, playing every three days can lead to problems. As for nutrition, I believe it is logical to have continuous and targeted monitoring.

"Every individual has needs. In this regard, each president must protect the assets that are the players, allowing them to express themselves in the best way possible by food. Now there are some trends like cryotherapy: Cristiano Ronaldo's agent told me that. After each workout, Cristiano underwent this practice. In his case, it may work but each athlete responds differently," he concluded.